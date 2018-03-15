Appietus can’t handle MUSIGA – Rex Omar

Popular sound engineer Appietus does not have what it takes to lead the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Music legend Rex Omar has stated.

In the view of the ‘Abiba’ singer, the dynamics at MUSIGA goes beyond the capabilities of the sound engineer, who recently told Giovani Caleb on the Starr Drive that he would contest the MUSIGA seat when nominations open.

“I know people are trying to step into the shoes of Obuor, but most of the people are just trying to ‘chop the post’. I don’t believe Appietus understands what MUSIGA stands for. Appietus cannot handle MUSIGA, it’s not as easy as people think it is,” Rex Omar told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He also showered praises on the current President of the union Obuor grading his performance 70 percent.

“When he started he was young and passionate and so cannot be said to be perfect, but I think Obuor has done well and I’ll score him 70%. He has taken MUSIGA to another level. The question is when Obuor leaves, who will be able to take MUSIGA to another level?”

The ‘Dada di da’ hit maker also took a swipe at young musicians over the love for money.

“Any seminar you organize, if you’re not sharing money, people do not want to attend, especially the up and coming musicians”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com