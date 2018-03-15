C/R: Two dead in Kwadoegya chieftaincy clash

Two people have been killed at Kwadoegya in the Abura Aseibu Kwamankese district of the Central region as a result of a chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The two, lost their lives Wednesday evening during a ceremony by one of the rival gates to install a chief.

Two rival gates claiming ownership to the stool of the town clashed during the installation process resulting in many others sustaining injuries.

The deceased were alleged to have been clubbed to death during the melee. The remains have since been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa Government hospital for autopsy.

The injured are also receiving treatment at the same facility.

The whole melee started after a decision by one of the rival gates to accord a deceased claimant to the stool a royal burial last Saturday.

The other rival gate objected to the decision but the rival family went ahead with the royal burial as the deceased was even buried in the family house to the annoyance of the other gate.

The defiance according to Starr News sources pushed the rival gate who currently occupy the throne to mobilise men to scupper the installation process with many subjected to severe beating.

The police were quickly brought in to restore order last Saturday only for the situation to escalate Wednesday evening when the family decided to defy every warning to install a chief from their side as they do not consider the current chief, Nana Gyampafu Abaka IX who was gazetted as chief in 1995 as legitimate occupant of the stool.

Those from the Nana Gyampafu Abaka IX’s gate put up a resistance as it became a free for all fight with residents fleeing for their lives as a result of gun shots being fired.

Residents are calling on government to intervene in the chieftaincy issue which has claimed many lives in the past with others suffering severe injuries any time the clash erupts.

Nana Gyampafu Abakah lX who spoke to Starr News described the action of the rival gate as inimical to the progress of the land

He urged them to use legitimate means to seek justice if they feel they have been short-changed.

The police who visited the area have declined to comment on the matter explaining that they are on the ground to get all details concerning the matter before they speak to the media.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour