Let’s support Zylofon to succeed – Rex Omar to Ghanaians

Legendary Highlife Musician Rex Omar has called on Ghanaians, especially musicians to support record label Zylofon to succeed.

According to him, the efforts being made by the CEO of the label Nana Appiah Mensah can only be fruitful if Ghanaians wish him well and genuinely support his work.

He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that the investment being made in the industry by Zylofon is worth acknowledging.

“Ghana needed an Investor in the industry so now that we have Zylofon we should support and be committed in making sure that he succeeds. The gentlemen is helping the industry and it is our responsibility as industry players to help him succeed. I call on all musicians to support the gentlemen so he can do well,” he said.

The ‘Abiba’ singer also urged young musicians to be true to themselves and quit living pretentious lifestyles.

“Music in Ghana doesn’t pay. You can’t survive fully on music in Ghana so you need to do other things on the side. Most of our artistes have hype but don’t have money. About 95% of then don’t have money. Popularity without money is a curse”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com