Pentecost University rolls out more scholarship packages

Pentecost University College has introduced scholarship packages for students as part of efforts to support tertiary education in the country.

Under the scheme, highly outstanding students have been offered scholarships to study degree programmes at the university.

Also, members of the Church of Pentecost, which established and has continued to support the University since its establishment, can enjoy10 percent discount on their fees.

So far, about 100 students have benefited from various scholarship schemes introduced by the university and the Pentecost University College Foundation in the USA.

Rector of the University, Apostle Dr. Daniel Walker, said the enhanced scholarship scheme emphasizes the commitment of the university to give back to the community and support the development of the country.

“Over the years, we have had scholarship packages in place for deserving and needy students and the enhanced scholarship scheme is aimed at strengthening further our resolve to develop the human capital of our country,” he stated.

He reiterated that the 10 percent discount given to members of the Church was in recognition of the critical role the church has played in its establishment and continuous growth. Apostle Dr. Walker affirmed the commitment of the college to the total development of the students.

“At Pentecost University College, we don’t just provide academic mentorship but also spiritual mentorship,” he stated. He added that over the years, programmes such as the university’s College Worship and Assembly as well as the Mentorship Sessions have played critical roles in building the personalities of students at the university.

The PUC Rector said there were plans to introduce more programmes, adding that the university’s international programmes with the University of Salford and the Bucks University were enjoying good response from graduate students seeking MSc degrees in areas such as International Accounting and Finance, Management, Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management and Human Resource Management.

“For us in PUC, the future is very bright; there is an engaging academic culture that has created a very vibrant academic environment. Our Student First policy also emphasizes our resolve to ensure that the welfare of students is well protected,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ibrahim Alhassan