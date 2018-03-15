You’re better off with Zylofon – Rex Omar advices Stonebwoy

Rex Omar has waded into the seeming tensions between Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his record label Zylofon urging the musician not to quit the firm.

The Highlife Legend told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that the ‘Mightytele’ singer has a better prospect with a Ghanaian record label than that of a foreigner.

“I’ll tell Stonebwoy that he’s better off with a Ghanaian record label that believes in our music. This is someone who is Ghanaian and has a certain vision for the industry and so you are always better off with him. A Nigerian can sign you with the money you want only to shelve you and then promote the Nigerian musician because the identity comes first in this music industry,” he said.

He however urged the leadership of Zylofon to tame some of their staff.

“I believe the structures at Zylofon has to be done right and some people there be tamed”.

Stonebwoy and Zylofon have developed a frosty relationship following the signing of rival Shatta Wale onto the label.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon on Tuesday apologised to the Bhim Nation leader after attempts were made by some officials from the record label to seize his vehicle on Saturday at the Paloma hotel in Accra.

The Transport manager at Zylofon is reported to have been fired over the incident.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmone.com/103.5FM