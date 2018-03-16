Akufo-Addo’s ‘neighbours’ move out but others defy directive

Traders and squatters around President Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence have finally moved out after a directive for them to vacate the premises expired Thursday, March 15.

The National Security is set to take over the land which is directly opposite the president’s House.

The traders who have expressed disappointment over the decision for them to leave say they feel betrayed by Akufo-Addo after he promised them that they will not be sacked after he won the 2016 elections.

Most of the traders have been compensated by the President but according to the traders, the monies they received are meagre and not enough to help them start all over when they move out.

Despite the decision by most of the traders to comply with the directive to move out other traders have also defied the order and have vowed to stay and continue with their trading activities.

Some of the traders who were initially not part of the eviction directive but are now being asked to vacate the premises have vowed to stay.

According to them, they were only asked to move their business elsewhere just last week and are yet to receive any form of compensation from the state.

One of the traders refusing to move told Starrfmonline.com that some officials at the Flagstaff House brought him 500 Ghana cedis in a white envelope which he declined.

According to him, the money being offered him is an insult and disrespectful.

It is, however, not known if the state will forcefully evict the defiant traders.

