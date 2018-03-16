Central University holds 20th Matriculation Ceremony

The Central University held its 20th Matriculation Ceremony on Wednesday 14th March 2018 at the Trinity Hall of the Miotso campus to confer studentship on 672 freshmen admitted during the February admission season.

This number together with the 2073 admitted in September brings the total number of freshmen in the 2017/18 academic year to 2745. This is out of a total number of 3263 applications received during the year.

Currently the foremost private university and the leader in science and law education in the private tertiary education industry in Ghana, Central University has a student number of about 6,500 students pursuing over 20 undergraduate and graduate programmes. It has 8 schools and faculties on its Miotso, Mataheko, Christ Temple and Kumasi campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu welcomed the freshmen and challenged them to concentrate on their studies, eschew all vices and negative peer pressure and excel in their academic pursuit in order to contribute positively to the man power needs of the nation. He reminded the matriculates that Central University is a Christian university and there are very qualified academic and administrative staff and well developed systems and structures in place to ensure their academic and spiritual formation. He further warned the freshmen that those who fail to attain a cumulative grade point average of 1.5 after the first year will be withdrawn from the university. He added that there is a ‘no tolerance for examination malpractice’ policy in place and this must be adhered to by all.

Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu also assured the gathering and the general public that recent news making the rounds in the media that the University was at the verge of collapse and about to lay off more of its staff was an untruth being peddled by some individuals for their own with hidden agenda. He announced that the University was doing very well and just about to start the construction of the University Hospital, sponsored by the International Central Gospel Church as well as its City Campus at Teshie in Accra. New programmes including BSc Planning, Doctor of Pharmacy and online degrees will commence admitting students in the next academic year.

The Registrar, Mr. Emil Afenyo administered the matriculation oath. The ceremony was attended by Deans and Heads of department, Convocation, staff, students and members of the general public.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM