CL draw: Liverpool face Manchester City in quarter-finals

Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-Premier League Champions League quarter-final.

Runaway leaders City suffered their only defeat in the league this season at Liverpool on 14 January, while Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Reds 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last September.

The first leg will take place at Anfield on 3-4 April, with the return the following week on 10-11 April.

Holders Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus.

Champions League draw

Barcelona v Roma

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City

Source: BBC