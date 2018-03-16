CL draw: Liverpool face Manchester City in quarter-finals

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-Premier League Champions League quarter-final.
Runaway leaders City suffered their only defeat in the league this season at Liverpool on 14 January, while Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Reds 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last September.
The first leg will take place at Anfield on 3-4 April, with the return the following week on 10-11 April.
Holders Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus.
Champions League draw
Barcelona v Roma
Sevilla v Bayern Munich
Juventus v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Manchester City
Source: BBC