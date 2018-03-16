Duffuor Foundation rescues Man, 21, shot and abandoned by Police

The Duffuor Foundation has rescued a 21-year-old man who was mistaken for an armed robber and shot by the Police at ACP in Accra.

The Police who were on a hunt for some suspected robbers following the gang attack on the Kwabenya Police station accidentally shot Jonathan Odai Laryea who had been sent on an errand.

Six weeks after the incident, Odai Laryea still has three bullets in his thigh as the Police administration has refused to agree to foot the bill for a surgery at the Police hospital after they initially took him there for treatment.

The dejected looking Laryea who looks frail as a result of the pain in his thigh told Starr News’ Regina Borley Bortey Thursday that he asked the officers to kill him when he noticed he had been shot repeatedly in the thigh.

“After the guys shot me in the leg, I told them to kill me because I don’t know what to do. So I was put in a car and by the time I realized I was at the Police Hospital”.

His mother who appears tired of seeking for justice from the Police said she has run out of money to continue treatment for her son.

“The doctor at the Police hospital says he can’t give us a referral letter to Korle-Bu as they can do the surgery at their hospital, As I speak I have borrowed so much already and I don’t know how I’m going to pay back. We have been trying all means to get the Police to help us but they have refused.”

The Greater regional Police command has declined comment on the matter.

But the Duffuor Foundation has come to the rescue of Odai Laryea and are ready to foot the entire bill to ensure that he successfully gets the bullets lodged in his thigh removed.

Nana Efua Prempeh, Development Coordinator at the Duffuor Foundation told Starr News that the foundation is putting in place measures to ensure that Laryea undergoes surgery as soon as possible.

“I’m at the police hospital with the boy and his parents and we are waiting for the doctor…we really want to have the surgery done right now…then we can sit down with the police and ask why.”

About Duffuor Foundation

The Duffuor Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of HODA Holdings Ltd. and our aim is to consolidate the CSR efforts of the HODA Group. We work to provide sustainable interventions to better lives in the areas of Education, Health, Sports, Socio Economic development and in the Environment.

The Duffuor Foundation metamorphosed from the Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Foundation which was established to further the social upliftment quest of the Group’s Founder and Chairman Emeritus, the Honourable Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

The Duffuor Foundation anticipates to truly impact millions of lives and partner in leading social development within Ghana and globally.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM