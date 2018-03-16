J-Lo shares her own experience of sexual harassment

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Jennifer Lopez has revealed her own experience of harassment early in her career.

She said she was asked by a director to show her breasts.

“But did I do it? No, I did not.”

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’,” she said.

“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right,” she added.

The 48-year-old, who currently stars in the cop show Shades of Blue, has not revealed the name of the filmmaker.

The full interview with the singer and actress will be available on 27 March.

Source: BBC