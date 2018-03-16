© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

J-Lo shares her own experience of sexual harassment

By kobina welsing

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Jennifer Lopez has revealed her own experience of harassment early in her career.

She said she was asked by a director to show her breasts.

“But did I do it? No, I did not.”

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’,” she said.

Related Posts

Singer convicted for smuggling migrants

Duffuor Foundation rescues Man, 21, shot and abandoned by…

GETFund dead under Akufo-Addo – Minority

“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right,” she added.

The 48-year-old, who currently stars in the cop show Shades of Blue, has not revealed the name of the filmmaker.

The full interview with the singer and actress will be available on 27 March.

 

Source: BBC

You might also like
Entertainment

Singer convicted for smuggling migrants

Headlines

Duffuor Foundation rescues Man, 21, shot and abandoned by Police

Education

GETFund dead under Akufo-Addo – Minority

Headlines

Akufo-Addo’s ‘neighbours’ move out but others defy directive

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm