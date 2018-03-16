Karela want 2017-18 GPL cancelled

The 2017-18 Ghana Premier League may have been confirmed to start on Saturday but there are still some concerns among stakeholders.

General manager of newly-promoted side Karela United, Lawrence Kudjoe, wants this season’s league cancelled due to its rather late start.

Against the expected 2017 kick-off date, the topflight was scheduled to start in February this year due to the late conclusion of last season’s championship, and a court order also did well to push the commencement from February to March.

“Let’s not forget the World Cup is just around the corner, we can’t finish playing the league before it starts,” the Karela chief told Spice FM.

“So, if we don’t take care, we might play a lot of midweek matches which will result in the players getting tired.

“That’s why I’m saying, we should forfeit this [season’s] league and plan well for the next season.”

Following a legal battle with Great Olympics, the Ghana Football Association, on Thursday, set the commencement of this season’s championship for Saturday.

One of three demoted clubs from the topflight last season, the “Dade’ Boys were forced to go to court over the GFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to throw out protests against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

The dispute prevented the topflight from taking off due to a court order.

Last season, Olympics finished second from bottom on the table, but a favourable ruling would have kept them in the elite division.

