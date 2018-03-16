Official: Ghana Premier League back on Saturday

Saturday March 17 has been announced as the new date for the start of the Ghana Premier League.

The latest development comes on the back of an Accra High Court’s dismissal of Great Olympics’ second application for interlocutory injunction on the league on Thursday.

It is the second time a new kick-off date has been announced following the original schedule of February 9.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the sporting public that the 2017/ 18 League season commences this weekend,” the GFA announced via their official website.

“This comes after Thursday’s court dismissal of the case between Great Olympics FC and the GFA for an interlocutory injunction on the start of the Premier and Division leagues.

“In a statement signed by GFA General Secretary Mr. Isaac Addo on Thursday the GFA said that: ‘Pursuant to today’s court ruling in the matter of Accra Great Olympics FC Limited vs. the Ghana Football Association, please be informed that the 2017/18 League season shall kick off effective Saturday March 17, 2017 at all the centers’.

“All Clubs and stakeholders are to take note accordingly.”

One of three demoted clubs from the topflight last season, the “Dade’ Boys were forced to go to court over the GFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to throw out protests against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

The dispute prevented the topflight from taking off due to a court order.

Last season, Olympics finished second from bottom on the table, but a favourable ruling would have kept them in the elite division.

