Propel Ghana’s economy to greater heights – Foreign Minister

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has charged chief directors to help propel the Ghanaian economy to greater heights through their work at the various Ministries in the country.

Delivering her closing remarks at a macro-economic policy dialogue for Chief Directors of all Ministries in the country jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the UN organ, Economic Commission for Africa, she said with the broaden knowledge they have acquired by their impressive patronage of the policy dialogue, it is critical to apply their competencies to formulate coherent policies and effective strategies that will help the country to attain its ambitious economic aspirations.

“The need for a structural transformation of Ghana’s economy has engendered the emplacement of revolutionary programmes and initiatives by Government such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory,” the Minister said.

“There is a present call for more vibrant Public-Private Partnerships, as well as the reorganization and overhaul of our agricultural, industrial and trade sectors. In this connection, I am optimistic that the excellently chosen topics have not only been insightful, but have indeed awakened in us a keen desire to propel our economy to greater heights,” the Minister further stated.

The five-day dialogue had participants discussing topics such as The Recent Economic and Social Developments in Ghana and Africa; Overview of Africa’s Regional Integration Agenda; Financing of the African Union, and The Need for Structural Transformation. The remaining sessions will consider issues such as, Industrialization-Led Growth; Continental Free Trade and Boosting Intra-African Trade; Agenda 2063, SDGs & National Plan; Natural Resources and Development.

The dialogue had the Principal Policy Advisor, Capacity Development Division at the Economic Commission for Africa, Joseph Atta-Mensah, leading the discussions. The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta; Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head of the Ghana Civil Service; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Dr. Joe Amoako-Tuffour, Secretary to the Ghana Economic Management Team; Office of the Vice President, are among the person who will be steering the wheels of the dialogue.

The Dialogue

The dialogue was for Chief Directors of the Ministries and other key stakeholders to dialogue on issues pertinent to the advancement of the economy of Ghana through deeper discussions on the engines of growth in Ghana. The dialogue addressed the question of how Ghana could design and implement effective strategies and policies that will support the promotion of rapid, inclusive economic growth of the country. The strategies not only focus on promoting high and sustainable long-term growth but also ensure that the benefits of such growth are widely shared in order to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for all in Ghana.

