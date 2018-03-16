Victoria Michaels, Leasafric and Hertz Ghana sign brand ambassadorial deal

Leasafric Ghana Limited and Hertz Franchise have signed a year’s brand ambassadorial deal with International model, Victoria Michaels.

“We are delighted to be signing on the International Model, Victoria Michaels as our ambassador,” said the Country Manager of Hertz, Queeneth Wodu Thursday March 15, 2018 at a press conference to announce the partnership.

The purpose of the partnership, she said is to leverage on their shared core values of “excellence, integrity, empowerment and passion for results.”

“As we commence this partnership, Leasafric Ghana Limited is committed to doing more in the business environment as well as making a difference through Corporate Social responsibility,” added Ms Wodu.

Expected to be part of a robust plan to increase the market share of Leasafric Ghana and Hertz, Victoria Michaels said in her address that: “Today, I accept the responsibility of this appointment and pledge to be committed to playing my role as a brand ambassador for Leasafric and Hertz Ghana by helping to promote this impact making brands and most especially partnering with them through the Africa Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) an educational project of the Victoria Michaels Foundation to achieve their CSR goals across Ghana.”

“The synergy of this collaboration will see us doing great things together in the area of literacy, girl child empowerment and youth development. We are poised to embark on changing lives across the country,” she added.

The Managing Director of Leasafric Ghana Limited Kalu O. Kalu on his part said Leasafric as a frontline member of Ghana’s Club 100 Companies is determined to continue in its growing efforts and contributions to the Ghanaian economy.

“Our people are poised to go the extra mile in flying the flags of this country high in the area of our core business as we deliver innovative hand on fleet management solutions to our clients across the various sectors in Ghana with a vision to becoming Ghana’s first Regional Multinational in our sector,” he said.

Leasafric Ghana is the leading leasing company in Ghana with over 1000 fleet of vehicles serving many corporate and multinational organisations across the country while Hertz on the other hand is the world’s number one car rental company with presence in over 137 countries.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM