Abuakwa North: “How dare you injunct inauguration” – Okyehene roars

The overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Okyenhene Osagyefo Amotia Ofori-Panin has expressed anger over the injunction placed on the inauguration of the newly created Abuakwa North Municipality.

Outraged by the situation, the Okyenhene during his address of the first State Council meeting of the year at Kibi in the Eastern Region Friday, March 16, questioned the locus of the plaintiffs in stalling the inauguration of the new municipality.

Two residents of Akyem Old Tafo – Adjei Boateng and Addo Sarpong secured the injunction from a Koforidua High Court on the inaugural exercise over the siting of Akyem Kukurantumi as the Municipal Capital.

The plaintiffs through their Solicitor- Godwin Kudzo Tamaklo ESQ of Ayine and Felli Legal Consultancy firm in Accra are praying the court to direct the Government of Ghana to make Akyem New Tafo the Municipal capital of Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly with immediate effect.

They contend that Akyem Tafo is more qualified to be the Municipal capital than Kukurantumi considering the strategic governance infrastructure such as Electoral Commission office, the District Police headquarters, Ghana Water Company Ltd, Electricity Company of Ghana, The District Magistrate Court, a viable Market center and two Public Senior High Schools already in existence there.

The action of the two [plaintiffs] to disrupt a “welcoming” government policy with a court injunction, said the Okyehene dents the image of the entire Abuakwa Traditional Council.

“How dare you put an injunction on a government policy to make Akyem Kukurantumi the capital of Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly without petitioning the chiefs of the land? This action is a gross disrespect to the traditional council,” he fumed in Akan Language.

He thus pledged that the Traditional Council will deal with the plaintiffs for disgracing it.

He said: “Okyeman will deal with the plaintiffs, what they have done is a disgrace, the inauguration took place across the country except Kukurantumi,” stressing that the action of the plaintiffs was “share display of arrogance.”

The comment by the Overload of the Akyem Abuakwa state followed similar resentment expressed by the Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul who chastised residents of the newly created Abuakwa North municipality over the court injunction placed on the inauguration of the new assembly by some disgruntled indigenes.

The Minister who was at Akyem Kukurantumi to inaugurate the assembly on behalf of the president became disappointed when he sighted an injunction on the exercise despite a durbar held in readiness for the ceremony.

