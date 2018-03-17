E/R: SHS students Solicit for sex at Suhum brothel

Some male students of Senior High and Technical Schools in Suhum frequently solicit for sex at a brothel located at Kotokoli Zongo, a Suburb in Suhum municipality of the Eastern region.

The students, according to some concerned residents calling for the immediate closure of the brothel, pay as low as Ghc5 to have sexual intercourse with the commercial sex workers operating in the brothel.

Apart from this disturbing phenomenon, the livid residents say the commercial sex workers also litter the environment through indiscriminate disposal of used condoms which sometimes amoral children in the area inflate it and use as balloons.

The residents who advanced their argument to Starr News on Friday stated that the illicit sexual activities in the vicinity has become a stigma on anyone living in the area in which sometimes clients of the commercial sex workers mistakenly enter homes of residents to solicit for prostitutes.

The brothel currently accommodates about thirty (30) commercial sex workers between the ages of 20 to 40. Majority of them are not indigenes of the town but from areas such as the Krobo, Swedru, and parts of Accra.

The Commercial sex workers operate both day and night and with Ghc10 to Ghc60, one is guaranteed to enjoy a sexual intercourse for either short time or overnight depending on the amount.

The brothel attracts many men who come around to have sexual intercourse with the prostitutes even during the day.

Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah who visited the brothel reports that the sex workers have cubicles where they ply their trade.

The sex workers sit in front of their cubicles in seductive dresses to attract their customers, a situation which sometimes leads to a fight among the prostitutes.

During engagements with the Prostitutes, they admitted engaging in the illicit sex trade due to hardship.

They, however, expressed willingness to quit the sex-for-money business if provided financial support to engage in other business ventures.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah