Nsawam: ‘Drug peddler’ arrested with 138 wrappers of wee

The Nsawam Police has arrested a man identified as Enock Amamasor for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs.

The suspect was arrested at the Nsawam Cargo station selling the contraband.

A search on him after the arrest retrieved 138 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Confirming the arrest to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspect was arrested on March 15, 2018 “with 138 wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two king size smoking wrappers.”

“He was seen selling the said dried leaves behind Nsawam Cargo station,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah.

The police, he added escorted the suspect to his place of abode for a further search but it was established he is homeless. He is being prepared to be put before court.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM