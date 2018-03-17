© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Nsawam: ‘Drug peddler’ arrested with 138 wrappers of wee

By Mohammed Awal

The Nsawam Police has arrested a man identified as Enock Amamasor for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs.

The suspect was arrested at the Nsawam Cargo station selling the contraband.

A search on him after the arrest retrieved 138 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Related Posts

Tamale: Women smoke ‘wee’ to fight depression

Woman, 36, arrested for smuggling ‘wee’ into…

MHA alerts over ‘wee’ shito, drinks

Confirming the arrest to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspect was arrested on March 15, 2018 “with 138 wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two king size smoking wrappers.”

“He was seen selling the said dried leaves behind Nsawam Cargo station,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah.

The police, he added escorted the suspect to his place of abode for a further search but it was established he is homeless. He is being prepared to be put before court.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

You might also like
Headlines

Tamale: Women smoke ‘wee’ to fight depression

General

Woman, 36, arrested for smuggling ‘wee’ into Ankaful prison

Health

MHA alerts over ‘wee’ shito, drinks

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm