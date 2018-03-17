A/R: Health Centre adopts 1 bed, 2 patients policy

Doctors at Asuofua Health centre in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti region have implemented a One (1) bed, two (2) patients system following the lack of beds at the facility.

Doctors and Nurses at the Asuofua Health Centre have expressed worry about the harsh conditions the facility is reeling under.

Asuofua Health Centre serves at least fifteen communities in the district such as Asuofua, Atafoa, Ohwim, Amanfrom, Asamang, Achiase, Amoamang, Esaso, Bohyen, Kronum, Fufuo, Abrepo, Darbaa among others.

The hospital is facing infrastructural, accommodation and several other challenges.

Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo who visited the facility reported that the hospital has only six (6) beds to accommodate men, women and children in a small ward.

A Senior Physician at the Asuofua Health Centre, Dr. Peter Kwame Fosu speaking in an interview with Abusua FM’s Osei kwadwo said the challenges facing the health centre includes lack of transport especially an ambulance, inadequate furniture for staff and visitors who visit the centre, lack of hospital beds and inadequate nurses.

According to him, the situation is affecting smooth health delivery in the community.

“The situation is very disheartening because 2 patients sleeping on 1 bed to receive health care is very dangerous but we have no other option because we don’t have enough beds to accommodate them.

“Sometimes when the ward is congested, we have to turn away patients. A patient will come for medical care here and that person will go home with different a disease because of two patients, one bed policy which is very bad,” he said.

He added that the hospital is in deplorable state and if efforts are not employed, healthcare in the community will be hampered.

Dr. Peter Fosu called on government, the Ministry of Health and stakeholders to come to their aid by providing them hospital beds and expand the facility to ensure smooth health delivery in the facility.

Patients are now being asked to sleep on the bare floor and on benches as they receive medical treatment.

Some patients disclosed that though doctors and nurses at Asuofua health centre are very good but they feel uncomfortable anytime they come for medical treatment.

According to them, the situation where 2 patients have to sleep on 1 bed to receive medical treatment gives them headache when they are coming to the hospital for treatment.

“The place is congested and sometimes patients have to go and sleep at the hospital premises. The hospital needs government assistance because the condition is affecting smooth health delivery,” they said.

