Russia to expel 23 British diplomats

By kobina welsing
Britain's ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, was summoned to Russia's foreign ministry

Russia is to expel 23 British diplomats amid tensions over the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in the UK.

The Russian foreign ministry said the diplomatic staff from Britain’s Moscow embassy would be “declared persona non-grata” and expelled within a week.

The move comes in response to Britain’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats.

They were ordered to leave over the incident on 4 March which the UK government has blamed on Russia.

In a statement, the ministry also said it would close the British Council in Russia and withdraw permission for Britain to open a general consulate in St Petersburg.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, remain critically ill in hospital, after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

 

Source: BBC

