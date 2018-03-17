Russia to expel 23 British diplomats

Russia is to expel 23 British diplomats amid tensions over the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in the UK.

The Russian foreign ministry said the diplomatic staff from Britain’s Moscow embassy would be “declared persona non-grata” and expelled within a week.

The move comes in response to Britain’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats.

They were ordered to leave over the incident on 4 March which the UK government has blamed on Russia.

In a statement, the ministry also said it would close the British Council in Russia and withdraw permission for Britain to open a general consulate in St Petersburg.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, remain critically ill in hospital, after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Source: BBC