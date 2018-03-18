CPP launches biometric membership cards

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has launched a biometric membership card to ensure all its members are captured in the party’s data base.



This action, according to the party, forms part of its re-organisation process to recapture power.



The Chairman of the party, Professor Edmund Delle entreated the party faithful to support the process.



He said the party was the first in the country to espouse the idea of digital registration of members nationwide to meet the current trend of modernization.



He was optimistic that the card would ensure the reduction of fraud during elections because it captures the picture, constituency number, the date of registration as well as the type of membership.



He noted that platinum members will be required to pay monthly dues of GH¢1,000 to support the party to make the CPP self-reliant.

Source: GBC