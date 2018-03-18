Take advantage of global technology growth – SAP Africa urges African govts

The Head of Technology at SAP Africa, Simon Carpenter has urged African government to put in place mechanisms to benefit from global technology boom.

According to him, the world is fast moving towards technological solution to economic challenges.

He made this know at the SAP Innovation Day in Accra.

Mr. Carpenter observed that Ghana will soon deploy the 5G spectrum and for him, that should be an economic game changer for the economy.

SAP Innovation Day aims at exploring potential of digital technologies in Ghana.

The event help at Kempinski Ambassador Hotel sort to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.

Attending companies gained key insights into the changes they need to implement to enable them to quickly and cost-effectively deliver more useful, meaningful customer experiences.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better.

From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition.

SAP applications and services enable more than 345,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM