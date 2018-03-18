We’ll make Okere district best in Ghana – Chiefs

Traditional rulers in the Okere district, one of the newly inaugurated districts in Ghana have resolved to partner authorities to make it the very best in the country among its peers.

“We the chiefs here have resolved to partner the Assembly to work to make it the best among all the newly inaugurated assemblies. We are targeting modernization of agriculture, strategic establishment of market centers, improving revenue mobilization and ensuring good sanitation,” said Nana Opekese Konadu, Chief of Awukuagua and acting Nifahene of Okuapeman in a Starr News interview.

Okere district assembly is part of the five out of Six newly created districts inaugurated in the Eastern Region on Thursday.

The district which has about 280 communities was carved out from the Akuapem North Municipality. It has Adukrom-Akuapem as its capital.

The Assembly has since elected Nana Kantinka Adu as its Presiding Member. The election of the Presiding Member was held shortly after the inaugural ceremony to enable the district take off expeditiously. He was elected by 29 Assembly Members out of 31.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor who inaugurated the Assembly on behalf of the President, Nana Akufo Addo challenged the district to find innovative ways to generate revenue to stimulate development.

“The functions of the Assemblies include the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilization of the resources necessary for the overall development of the district,” he said.

He continued that the newly created district must work hard to revitalize the local economy, revamp social infrastructure, and transform agriculture and industry among others.

MP, Chiefs adopt Assembly

The Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe promised to relentlessly support the district to ensure that it lives up to expectation, bringing development to the door steps of the people.

Information available indicates only 20% of residents in Okere pay property rate which for now remains a major revenue avenue for the district but the district has other potentials including tourism, agriculture and market centers to tap.

Residents of the newly created Okere district are hopeful it will lead to socio-economic transformation with positive impact on their living standards.

