Empire FM bolster sports team with Manucho and Asiedu

To help erase the erroneous impression that sports punditry is a snap, Takoradi’s number one urban station; Empire FM has recruited the services of two virtuosic and renowned sports pundits.

The duo, who have massive following on and off radio in the Western region will aim at spiralling the growth of sports on radio and beyond.

Seth Kofi Asiedu and Albert Tanoe known in the radio space as Manucho Maghandi will join the Empire Sports Team effective Monday, March 19, 2018.

The two, formerly of Melody FM, are expected to use their vast experience and intelligence in sports punditry to help accelerate the station’s sports team to the apex of the regional and national radio ratings.

The capture of the duo solidifies a team not lacking in stalwartness comprising Michael Asare Boadu, Andrew Nana Ofori and Samuel Baidoo.

The voices of Kofi Asiedu and Manucho can now be heard on the Sports World Series Wednesdays from 1-3pm and Saturdays from 10am-12noon on Empire 102.7 FM.

Reacting to this development, the Business Manager of Empire FM, Mr Frank Odoom expressed his excitement over the capture of the two sports pundits.

“I am excited to welcome on board on behalf of management and staff, Kofi Asiedu and Manucho, undoubtedly two of the biggest names in respect of sports in Western Region,” he said.

He added “In deciding to join Empire FM is a confirmation of how attractive the brand has become and them sharing in our vision and mission.”

Mr Frank Odoom went on to reveal that Kofi Asiedu and Manucho have long been on his radar ever since he listened to the two articulating their views on radio some 5 years ago.

He expressed with conviction that their inclusion to the sports team would guarantee success in terms of provision and delivery of quality content.

“I am sure sports enthusiasts have missed their voice and cannot wait to hear them. Their addition is an indication of our desire to give listeners nothing but the best,” he noted.

Source: Empire FM