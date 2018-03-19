GPL Week 1: Mixed results for promoted teams

Newly promoted sides to the Ghana Premier League, Dreams FC, Karela FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders registered mixed results on the opening day of the 2017/2018 campaign over the weekend.

In what could be described as baptism of fire for the trio, none of them was able to register what would have been a dream start to the campaign.

Debutants Karela lost 1:0 to Medeama SC in Tarkwa, in what could be described as a baptism of fire, while their fellow debutants Eleven Wonders came from behind to draw 1:1 with Accra Hearts of Oak in Techiman.

Premier League returnees, Dreams FC left it very late before scoring to beat Elmina Sharks 1:0 at Dawu.

One of the games of the week was in Techiman, which was welcoming back Premier League football to the city following the relegation of Techiman City two seasons ago.

The expectations of the home crowd was, however, lowered when Accra Hearts of Oak silenced them with an early goal.

Winful Cobbina gave Hearts the lead by a converting a 8th minute penalty.

The Premier League debutants, after conceding the early goal battled the Phobians in a bid not to disappoint their expectant home fans but they ended the first half still trailing Hearts by the lone goal.

Back from the recess, Eleven Wonders’ efforts paid off when Alex Asamoah headed in a historic goal which cancelled out Hearts of Oak’s lead.

The 55th minute equaliser would go down in the history book as Eleven Wonders’ first ever goal in the Ghana Premier League.

At Tarkwa, where Karela FC lined up for their first ever premier league match, Kwame Boateng ensured Medeama grabbed all the three points with an early goal in the 7th minute, which proved to be the match winner.

Dreams FC hosted Elmina Sharks on their return to the Premier League and the fearsome Sharks nearly marred Dreams’ party.

When the match seems to be heading for a disappointing home draw, Sharani Zeberu hit a dramatic 88th minute winner to send the home fans wild.

