I’m musically and lyrically better than Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy

Popular Dancehall artiste and leader of Bhimnation, Stonebwoy, has urged Ghanaians to stop comparing him to self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale because he (Stonebwoy) is lyrically and musically better than Wale.

The ‘Baafira’ hitmaker made the comments in an interview on Sunday during the launch of the ‘Silence Is Not Golden’ book by Kafui Danku.

Both dancehall artistes who belong to Zylofon Media have been throwing shades at each other recently.

Rumors have swelled in the media that Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Satekla has not been happy since his rival was signed unto the same record label, Zylofon Media.

There have been suggestions that Stonebwoy is looking for a way out of Zylofon after he recently clashed with artiste manager at Zylofon Media Bull Dog at Paloma Hotel resulting in gun shots.

Fans of Shatta Wale have on several occasions claimed that the ‘chop kiss’ singer is a better artiste.

But Stonebwoy has stated that those comparisons are needless because it is a known fact that he surpasses Shatta Wale in every aspect.

According to him, he displayed his lyrical superiority in 2010 when he murdered Shatta Wale at an event at Labadi Beach Hotel.

“Shatta Wale can never murder me. He is never lyrically good like me and he knows it. Shatta Wale is never musically good like I am, he is never lyrically better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi (beach)…lyrically, I’m the baddest in Africa,” Stonebwoy said.

