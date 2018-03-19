Kafui Danku launches book; charges women to speak out

Multiple award winning actresss and filmmaker, Kafui Danku has launched her maiden book which is an encapsulation of her many years of painful and emotionally sapping experiences.

Titled, ‘‘Silence Is Not Golden— Musings of an untold story’ the book stir up various emotions in the reader as he or she you reflectively journey through the pages.

Speaking at the launch Sunday, March 18, 2018 Kafui Danku urged women to repel all forms of abuses and voice up.

“I have just realized that, there are so many issues that eat us up as women or as a people and from my experience of what I have gathered so far I realize that a lot of women want to be listened to, they want people to know how they feel especially when it comes to issues of delayed conception.”

“So ‘Silence Is Not Golden’ ….with a very eye-opening and inspiring journey and we will learn when to be silent and we also know some silence can be very distractive,” she said.

