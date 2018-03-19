A/R: 48 arrested over Ahwea clashes

Forty-eight (48) people have been arrested over clashes between Muslims and Akans in the Ahwea community in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti region.

Two other people who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti regional Police Command ASP Juliana Obeng has revealed to Starr News.

She also confirmed that one person died as a result of the clashes in the community.

A combined military and police team has taken over the community to maintain law and order.

The development has brought trading and other social activities in the community to a standstill.

The hostilities, according to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, was triggered after the Akan community reportedly refused to allow the Islamic community to partake in the wake-keeping and mourning of a resident who had died some months back.

The Akans reportedly sacked the Muslims who had turned up for the wake-keeping prompting a reprisal attack that same evening.

It is unclear the identity of the deceased.

This is the second time in recent times the Akan and Islamic communities are fighting among themselves.

