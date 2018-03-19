© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

A/R: One dead as ‘Akans’, Islamic community clash at Ahwea

By kwame acheampong
Scenes at Ahwea as Islamic and Akan residents clash

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a clash between the Akan community and their Islamic counterpart at Ahwea in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti region.

Scores of individuals are also reported to have sustained machete wounds in the Monday melee.

A combined military and police team have taken over the community as residents prepare for further clashes. The development has brought trading and other social activities in the community to a standstill.

The hostilities, according to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, was triggered after the Akan community reportedly refused to allow the Islamic community to partake in the wake-keeping and mourning of a resident who had died some months back. The Akans reportedly sacked the Moslems who had turned up for the wake-keeping prompting a reprisal attack that same evening.

It is unclear the identity of the deceased.

This is the second time in recent times the Akan and Islamic communities are fighting among themselves.

More soon..

Source: Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

