‘I regret spending £50,000 on my wedding’ – Mother of 3 laments

Once we started, it was as though we couldn’t stop. At the time, my husband had a really well-paid City job so I felt that we could afford the best of the best. Having our ‘big fat London wedding’ became an obsession. ‘Must-haves’ included a ceremony in a central London church with full choir, a reception in a trendy private members’ club, proper free-flowing Moet (no prosecco for us) as well as all the odds and ends, such as the £900 wedding cake that my mother insisted on. And then we ‘had to’ have a honeymoon on stilts in the Maldives – which added another £15,000 to everything.

Coming from a large family of equally large weddings, there was a part of me that wanted to impress everyone. I wanted to keep up with all the other weddings I’d been to – and out-do them. I was completely obsessed with this need to deliver a beautiful day, but I never thought past that. The wedding day itself became everything.

I think part of it came from an emotional need to mark a new beginning for my future husband and me. There had been significant ups and downs in our relationship – we’d struggled through a terrible family trauma and we’d both had job struggles. We hoped that buying our house and having this wonderful wedding would be the fresh start we wanted, and if that meant spending a large chunk of money? So be it.

Our goal was to have a fabulous day that we would remember forever. And we certainly did that. It was a beautiful occasion surrounded by our loved ones that looks even more beautiful in photographs.

But do I regret the gobsmacking cost of it? Yes.

The day was so fleeting that most of those precious details I’d obsessed about for months were lost on me. We’d carefully selected canapes and paired them with the most exquisite wines. But with all the adrenaline of the day, my appetite disappeared and I couldn’t manage more than a few mouthfuls.