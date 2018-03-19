Teachers threaten to strike over unpaid arrears

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana has served notice it will lay down its tools if government fails to meet the March deadline to pay arrears of its members.

Government in January signed an agreement with the three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and CCT GH to clear the arrears owed them since 2013.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday March 19, 2018, the President of CCT GH, Ali Awudu said following the meeting they had with government, March was fixed as the payment date by which time the entire validation process would have been completed.

“Today is March 19, 2018 and all efforts to find out if the agreement will be fulfilled have proven futile, leaving the 65.000 teachers with no fate,” he pointed out.

He continued, “Teachers across the country who are affected by these arears have suffered enough and there is an uneasy calm at the front of teachers” and that as union they can “no longer hold the wrath of the teachers if at the end of March 2018 the arears are not paid.”

He thus warned the Ministry of Finance to prepare itself for an industrial unrest if the March deadline is not adhered to, saying “an industrial action is therefore imminent unless otherwise averted by obeying the agreement dated January 16, 2018.”

