C/R: Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku

A class six pupil of Green Academy School at Assin Bereku in the Assin North district of the Central region has committed suicide.

Justice Adu, who is described by neighbours as a lively and energetic child, was found Sunday afternoon with his bath sponge around his neck hanging in a room he shares with his family.

According to family sources, the deceased had returned home from church on Sunday and unsuspectingly picked his bathing sponge and entered his room.

The mother of the young boy who is a trader had gone out to do business and returned home only to find him hanging in the room.

She raised an alarm and neighbours assisted to carry the deceased to the Assin Foso Hospital mortuary.

The visibly shaken mother of the boy was shocked at the demise of her son because she indicates that the boy didn’t show signs that he had any challenge or problem that would warrant such an act.

Some neighbours indicated John had a good voice and had sung at church the day he died. They described him as bubbly and were shocked to learn of his passing.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour