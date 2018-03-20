E/R: Two children drown at Nsawam

Two (2) girls have died of drowning at Kwasi Nyarko, a community near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

A family source identified the deceased persons as Rita Obeng and Stella Opare, 10 years and 7 years respectively.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government Hospital for autopsy.

This incident comes after a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death while trapped in a private car for 10 hours at Akyem New Tafo.

Jacob Tawiah, a Unit Committee Member at Kwasi-Nyarko community told Starr News that the deceased children together with one other on Monday, March 19, 2018, left the home of their parents to their grandmother’s house.

However, at about 5:30pm they were found to have drowned in a relatively shallow well.

He said, the third child who was crying at the accident scene attracted the attention of someone who was about to fetch water, an alarm was raised for the retrieval of deceased girls but were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Nsawam government hospital.

Later, a complaint was lodged at the Nsawam Police station where a team of investigators were dispatched to the scene for further investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr News and hastened to add that investigations are ongoing.

A research commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, estimated that 360 000 people died from drowning, making drowning a major public health problem worldwide.

During the same year 2015, injuries accounted for over 9% of total global mortality.

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths.

The global burden and death from drowning is found in all economies and regions, however low- and middle-income countries account for over 90% of unintentional drowning deaths.

WHO estimates that, over half of the world’s drowning occurs in the WHO Western Pacific Region and WHO South-East Asia Region adding that, drowning death rates are highest in the WHO African Region, and are 15-20 times higher than those seen in Germany or the United Kingdom, respectively.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM