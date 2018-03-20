Get a hit song before you earn my attention – Ennwai to Kumi Guitar

Hiplife artiste Ennwai has challenged Zylofon signee Kumi Guitar to work hard and get a hit song before he could earn his attention.

The attack comes after the Highlife musician attacked Ennwai’s former mate Paa Kwasi. Together they formed the group Dobble.

In a facebook post, the ‘Christy’ singer mocked Kumi Guitar and claimed he was signed by Zylofon only because he was a classmate of the company’s Chief Executive.

“Zylofon made noise about signing artistes and kept mute about your because they were even shy to announce yours. You think if he wasn’t your schoolmate like he go consider you an artist self? I hear say so far you have made only 6 cedis for zylofon after spending a lot on you. They try polish you with money saa but still the qualities of an artist no dey show for your inside, you still like nkomode [Comedian] and now wanna ride on my name for fame. Sister, you’re a disgrace to Zylofon. Try to get 1 hit p3 and i will give you the attention you need. Puppy way your teeth no grow-finish sef you wan start chop beef you can’t chew”.

