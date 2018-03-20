Prison officers get new 27-unit block at Roma ridge

The Director General of Prisons Patrick Darko Misah has commissioned a 27-unit washroom and toilet facility at the prisons officers training school in Roman ridge in Accra.

The ceremony formed part of the final church parade of the cadet course intake 24, who will be commissioned on Friday March 23, 2018.

In attendance were director of finance and administration Stephen Coffie, director of operations S.k.B Rabbles and the director of welfare Josephine fredua Agyeman.

Other officers who attended the event were director of technical and services L. K. Ansah and the commandant of the training school DDP Mike Agbosu .

The facility was sponsored by recruit course 110 with support from the Achimota branch of the Church of Pentecost, prisons ladies association, recruit course 95, SIC life insurance and Rocksters roofing systems limited.

Source: Samuel Kofi Opoku