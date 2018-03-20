Sawla: Gunmen kill businessman, girl in robbery attack

Unknown assailants have shot dead a 45-year-old popular cattle businessman at his house in the Sawla-Tuna- Kalba district capital Monday evening in a suspected robbery attack.

Kwasi Kuma was found lying dead in his room after struggling with the assailants before being overpowered. A little girl, yet to be identified, was also killed in the deadly March 19 attack at Changbanyiri in Sawla.

Residents who first encountered the deceased told Starr News the little girl was in the house to watch a television broadcast and got shot while fleeing the attackers.

Eyewitnesses said items in the room were found scattered, suggesting there was violent struggle between the victim and the gunmen.

The district police commander, ASP KO Boateng, told Starr News the matter is being investigated.

The bodies have been deposited at the Bole Hospital morgue.

Similar cases have been recorded in the past involving wealthy men, mostly gold merchants in the area.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko