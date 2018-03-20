US military saga: Let’s be grateful for American support – Nitiwul

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has strongly defended the decision by cabinet to give the United States Military unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas in Ghana.

According to him, reports that cabinet has given approval for the United States military to set up a base in Ghana is untrue and that the agreement is meant to be a “partnership in fighting terrorism to make us prepared, partnership in training our peace keepers, partnership in building the capacity of our soldiers.”

Over the next two years, he said “they (Americans) are going to spend over $20 million “providing training to Ghanaian soldiers in grants.

“So all that they have asked for is that in going with this kind of training and partnering Ghana to secure our own environment, they will be using a lot of things that they will bring in and so they need some facilities at the airport to be able to keep these things and so we have agreed with them that these are the facilities that you can use. That is what we called the agreed facilities,” Mr. Nitiwul told Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan in the wake of a leaked document detailing how the cabinet of the West African country has approved an agreement for the World’s super power to set up a military base in Ghana.

“…We should be grateful to the Americans for spending their hard earned resources to come and upgrade our soldiers,” he added stressing that, “There is nothing like a military base…and [that] the Americans are not setting up a military base [here].”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM