Ghana’ll be chaotic if ‘military base’ deal is ratified – Security Analyst

Security Analyst David Agbe is warning that Ghana will have no peace if parliament ratifies the military base agreement between it and the United States of America.

The US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

A statement by the US Embassy in Ghana said “the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana.”

The government of Ghana has also denied the reports with the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul saying in an interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan that: “There is nothing like a military base…the Americans are not setting up a military base [here].”

The denials come after a leaked document revealed that the Government of Ghana has approved an agreement with the US to set up a military base in Ghana and also allow unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

But speaking to Starr News, Mr Agbe rejected the denials as untenable.

“It’s a typical military base that they want to set up in Ghana and it’s been on the table for many years just that they’ve not gotten a weak government,” he stated on Starr Today.

“We would not have our sovereign right to rule as an independent country if we agree to this. They tried Nigeria and they refused, but they’ve realized that our government is weak.

“We need to rise up to the occasion and march to parliament when the bill is laid before them. I’ll state emphatically that if this agreement is ratified, Ghana will never know peace again,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM