Maj. Mahama ‘killers’ get lawyers

A team of five lawyers has appeared in court to defend the 14 accused persons who have been charged with the murder of the ex-military officer Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.

Previously in court, the commencement of the trial was deferred because not all the accused persons have legal representation.

But, in court on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, five lawyers made an appearance to cover all the accused persons who have pleaded not guilty to their respective count of abetment, conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, who is a prime suspect, William Baah, pleaded not guilty to abetment of murder, while the remaining 13, charged with conspiracy also pleaded not guilty. Nine of them also pleaded not guilty to murder.

The other suspects are Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Micheal Anim, Bismarck Donkor, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The legal team include, lawyer George Bernard Shaw, Augustines Obour, Augustine Gyamfi, Sheidu Nasibri and lawyer Godwin Gyamfi.

The court presided over by Mariama Owusu, a court of appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a high court judge adjourned the matter to April 12, for a seven-member jury to be empaneled.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Murtala Mohammed – Daily Heritage