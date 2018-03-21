Suhum: Prostitutes chase GTA officials; protect brothel

Commercial sex workers at Suhum on Monday chased out workers from the Eastern regional office of the Ghana Toursim Authority who attempted to inspect the brothel.

The commercial sex workers in a hostile reaction against the team from the Ghana Tourism Authority on Monday, yelled at the officers shouting “leave us alone, is our vagina your mouth”.

The obviously furious commercial sex workers didn’t want to cooperate with the officials of Ghana Tourism Authority compelling the officials to leave the brothel.

It is not clear the next line of action the GTA will take as calls intensify for the brothel to be shut down due to its negative impact on the community. The GTA is, however, seeking the assistance of the Ghana Police Service for the way forward.

The brothel located at Kotokoli Zongo a surburb in the central business area of Suhum has existed for a long time and has been christened “Tuutuu Line” meaning prostitutes area.

The notorious brothel currently accommodates about thirty (30) commercial sex workers between the ages of 20 to 40. Majority of them are not indigenes of the town but from areas such as the Krobo, Swedru, and parts of Accra.

The Commercial sex workers operate both day and night and with Ghc10 to Ghc60, one is guaranteed to enjoy a sexual intercourse for either short time or overnight depending on the amount.

The brothel attracts many men including some male students of Senior High and Technical Schools in Suhum who frequently solicit for sex at the brothel.

According to some concerned residents calling for the immediate closure of the facility, students pay as low as Ghc5 to have sexual intercourse with the commercial sex workers operating in the brothel.

The sex workers have cubicles where they ply their trade. They sit in front of their cubicles in seductive dresses to attract their customers, a situation which sometimes leads to a fight among the prostitutes.

During engagements with the Prostitutes, they admitted engaging in the illicit sex trade due to hardship.

They, however, expressed willingness to quit the sex-for-money business if provided financial support to engage in other business ventures.

Livid residents calling for the shutdown of the facility say the commercial sex workers litter the environment through indiscriminate disposal of used condoms.

Some residents also argue that the illicit sexual activities in the vicinity has become a stigma on anyone living in the area.

Meanwhile, the Suhum Municipal Assembly and Police are yet to take action about the brothel as it continues to operate.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

