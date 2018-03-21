US Military deal: We are not selling Ghana out – Dery

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has downplayed claims Ghana’s sovereignty will be sold out should parliament ratify the military pact between it and United States.

His assurance comes as former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Obed Yao Asamoah cautions President Akufo-Addo to be bold and rescind the decision on the US military deal.

“It’s not advisable to sign it,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday.

Government of Ghana, according to a leaked document, has approved the agreement with the US to set up a military base in Ghana and also allow unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military—a claim the government of Ghana and the US denied.

“The United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana,” a statement by the US Embassy in Ghana said Tuesday.

Speaking to Starr News’ Parliamentary correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Dery reechoed the explanations of the US and Ghana’s Defence Minister stating that courtesies, immunities and privileges accorded US personnel in the agreement will be accorded Ghanaian military officers when they also travel to the States.

“We have insisted on mutuality and the privileges that their [American] soldiers and servicemen enjoy here are enjoyed by our service men in America,” he said.

He said the government also introduced other aspects of termination which was never in the previous agreement – (which means either side can terminate within a certain time after one year).

“But,” he said: “I want to make it clear that this government has not sold the interest of Ghanaians out.”

“On the contrary, it is working to make sure that security is maintained…and we think that this agreement is an agreement that is based on mutual respect,” he added.

Meanwhile, security analyst David Agbee has warned that Ghana will have no peace if parliament ratifies the military pact.

Describing the clarification given by the government and US Embassy as sham, he boomed that: “It’s a typical military base that they want to set up in Ghana and it’s been on the table for many years just that they’ve not gotten a weak government” cautioning “We would not have our sovereign right to rule as an independent country if we agree to this.”

