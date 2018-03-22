Bale hits hat trick as Wales thrash China

Gareth Bale became Wales’ all-time leading goal scorer thanks to a hat trick over China to ensure Ryan Giggs’ spell as manager of the national side got off to an emphatic start.

Bale has endured a difficult season with Real Madrid this term, but he put his club woes behind him to dazzle the Chinese defence — scoring his 29th goal for his country with his third goal of the night which saw him break Ian Rush’s record haul.

Giggs admitted he had a sleepless night ahead of his first match in charge of the national side, but Bale eased his worries just two minutes in — the Real Madrid star capitalising on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into the top corner.

Wales continued to create chances — Bale almost rounded China goalkeeper Yan Junling before Ashley Williams put a free header over the bar.

It was Bale, however, who got the second. Played in by Sam Vokes, Bale calmly slotted the ball into the net to assert Wales’ dominance.

Vokes went from provider to scorer for Wales’ third before Harry Wilson, who was celebrating his 21st birthday by making his first start for his country, made it four before half-time.

It continued to be one way traffic after the break — Vokes got his second of the night before Bale completed his first ever hat trick for Wales. China’s defence was nowhere to be seen as Bale darted in to slot home for his record-breaking goal.

It is the first time Wales have scored six since beating San Marino 6-0 in 1996, and they will now face either Uruguay or Czech Republic in the final in Nanning on Monday in what will surely be a much sterner test for Giggs’ side.

Source:ESPN