Emirates wins 3 Passenger Choice Awards at APEX Asia

Emirates received three Regional Passenger Choice Awards for Best Entertainment in the Middle East, Best Inflight Wi-Fi in the Middle East, and the Best Overall Experience in the Middle East at the 2018 APEX Passenger Choice Awards ceremony held during APEX Asia in Shanghai, China.

These are the most recent accolades awarded to Emirates, in addition to the Five-Star Global Airline Official Airline Rating™ and the Global Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment awarded at APEX EXPO in September 2017. Based solely on verified and certified passenger feedback, the Five-Star rating is the highest in the programme.

Emirates continually invests in its onboard product, and has been at the forefront of innovation with its inflight entertainment system, ice. It was the first airline to install in-seat personal screens in every class of service over 26 years ago and continues to enhance its product for a superior customer experience.

Today, ice features over 3,500 channels of entertainment, including over 700 movies from around the world. This unmatched variety of content will continue to grow, offering even more choice.

Emirates has also invested heavily to provide inflight connectivity and Live TV on board. Today, over 70% of all Emirates’ aircraft offer Live TV, including all its Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER fleet. Wi-Fi connectivity is available on over 98% of the fleet, including all A380s, 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs. Emirates offers customers in all cabin classes 20MB of free Wi-Fi data, and each month nearly 1 million passengers connect while inflight.

As part of its recent expansion of the Wi-Fi offering on board, Emirates Skywards members enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free Wi-Fi when travelling in First Class or Business Class.

The Passenger Choice Awards, created by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), invites air travellers from around the world to rate their recent in-flight experiences using a five star scale in five categories. More than 500,000 flights were rated by passengers from around the world, with the ratings from the subcategories being used to determine the Passenger Choice Awards.

The Regional Passenger Choice Awards for Asia, Africa and the Middle East were announced at APEX Asia, with the awards for Europe and the Americas being awarded at other APEX events.

Emirates flies daily between Dubai and Accra providing Ghanaians with convenient access to more than 150 destinations around the world.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM