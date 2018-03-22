I’m underrated – Yaa Yaa

Ghanaian singer Yaa Yaa believes music watchers underestimate her abilities because she has not released many songs.

According to her, Ghanaians measure success by the number of songs an artiste has released without considering quality.

Speaking on Starr Drive on Wednesday, the ‘Kae’ hit maker stated she is unperturbed, but will continue to remain focused.

“Yes, a lot,” the 28-year-old answered in the affirmative when asked if she feels underrated in an interview with hosts Berla Mundi and Giovanni Caleb.

“Well I think it is the number of songs that you release that we use to measure your gift. Some people don’t look at the quality of your gift, but look at the quantity of works you put out, which is understandable because certainly people want to hear more of you, and it just made me realize how I need to have a balance when it comes to my work.”

However, she said she is “not under pressure to release more songs.”

“I still follow my creative ideas, instinct and my direction. I’m supposed to share my gift with the world. I can’t be selfish with it, however, I have to be careful what I put out there because it can come to get me in the future,” Yaa Yaa stressed.

The songstress averred she has always insisted on quality because she always wants to serve her followers with the best.

According to her, she is fortunate to have critics including her lecturers who critique her works to ensure that she is on the right track.

“Even when I sing in Twi I have people calling me to make an input,” Bertha Bridget Kankam, as she is known outside showbiz circles, added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM