Krachi West MP supporting Child traffickers – NGO alleges

The President of Non-Governmental Organisation, Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan has accused the Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Helen Ntoso of supporting child traffickers in the country.

His allegation comes after the former Volta regional Minister urged the Police Service to crack down on activities of NGOs including Challenging Heights who raid communities in the name of rescuing abused children.

She made the comments after Challenging Heights, rescued four children from Asutsuari in the Volta region citing abuse from their guardians.

But the MP dismissed the claims by the NGO describing them as false.

According to her, the NGO failed to collaborate with the Police or Social Welfare to rescue the children and urged them to focus on deprived areas in the region.

“…if they are so passionate about the welfare of these children, then they should do more than just going in for the kids because some of these NGO’s, they take the kids and take pictures and they send them abroad and they get funding to do whatever they are doing.

“The police will have to take them on more seriously, they should not take the laws of this country into their own hands.”

Reacting to the MP’s claims on Starr News, Mr. Annan justified the action of his organization, adding that the MP’s comment was made out of ignorance.

“The MP is talking out of ignorance, we are not the only ones she has done that to…we are so disappointed in her but we know that is the way she works, she is always supporting the traffickers.”

“It is unfortunate that we have her kind in Parliament, she is not fit to be in Parliament, she is a disgrace to Parliament,” Mr. Annan said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM