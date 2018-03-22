I used the bible to chase Christian girls – Azigiza

Popular entertainment personality now turned preacher Pastor Azigiza has revealed that he used to study the bible in the past just to chase Christian girls.

He said he took time to study details of the Holy Book just so he could hold his own when caught in debates with Christians and also to impress women with his knowledge of the bible.

Speaking to Bola Ray on the Starr Chat Wednesday, the former radio presenter said he is proud to have given his life to God some 20 years ago.

“Bola those days, I used to read the bible to chase ‘Chrife’ girls. I had my own demonic interpretation of the bible. Those days some pastors will come and wanting to talk to me about the bible; they were too shallow. And because the girls were also shallow they bought into it,” he said.

Azigiza also disclosed that he dated many women including his own teacher at age 11 at the primary school.

“ I dated my teacher at age 11 and she was about 30. At a point in time, I had this woman who was far older than me and she used me very well. I was then 16 and she was about 40, she would give me canned beef and stuff like that. At the time, society had a way of applauding foolishness and we were basking in stupidity”.

Azigiza who gave his life to Christ in 1998 said he has never regretted embarking on the journey with God.

He is due to launch his maiden book titled ‘And so what’.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com