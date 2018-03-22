V/R: Asiamah to spend $2.4m on Sports facility

The Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has disclosed that government will spend an amount of 2.4 million dollars on the construction of a multi – purpose sports facility in Ho, Volta region.

The minister on Wednesday cut the sod for work to begin on the 10,000 seater edifice, which when completed will have Tennis, Basketball and Handball courts – Youth center, FIFA Standard football pitch, Counseling center, gymnasium Centre and Athletic tracks.

The facility is part of the 10 multi-sports complex government promised to build in all the regions to help develop sports in the country.

The initial budget for the construction of each facility in the regions was $1.8 million but according to Asiamah the increase in the budget is as a result of his outfit meeting the request of the leaders of the region on how the facility should look.

“When we came, we sat down with the chiefs, regional ministers and the opinion leaders of the Volta region and we agreed to add additional facilities like swimming pool and also increase the capacity of the stadium from $5000 seater edifice to 10,000.

“That is what they want and so we are doing it for them. But the budget might not be same for all the regions, there will be slight variations.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Betty Yawson