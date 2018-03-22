Zylofon is the only music label in Ghana – Edem

Talented hiplife artiste Edem has said sensational record label Zylofon is the only record label in Ghana.

In his view, all other labels are now developing and are yet to reach maturity.

Zylofon media which burst onto the entertainment industry just a year ago has signed almost all major artistes in the country including dancehall rivals Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

“I think to some extent Zylofon is the only label. I think it would just be right to say any label here is a developing label,” he told Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Thursday.

Wading into the tension between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, the ‘You Dey Craze’ singer said the supposed beef is being overhyped by Ghanaians.

“I tweeted yesterday that very soon someone might get hurt over this beefs. Let’s note that the more we go at each other’s throat the more relevant we become. I don’t think Stonebwoy and Shatta are making the game stale. I would blame the corporate people for being hypocritical about these issues. When something is not curbed, it would definitely get to a point where there is no limits”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM