2nd edition of Trade and Finance Confab slated for April

The second edition of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC), aimed at providing a platform for industry players to present realistic solutions to trade, investment and funding opportunities comes off on April 10 to 11.

The two-day conference would have Mr Ahomka Lindsay, the Deputy Minister in-charge of Industry at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, speak on the topic: “Government’s Industrialisation agenda; One-District One-Factory, Progress Presentation on the Implementation so far and Hurdles if Any”.

Other speakers include; Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Minister and some other speakers like the Chief Executive Officer of Venture Capital Trust Fund, President for Association of Ghana Industry, FIATA Vice President, GIFF and Customs.

The rest; are Mr Maria De Los Angeles, the Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mohammed Heidar, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Charles B. Josob, the Namibian Ambassador to Ghana, the head of economy- South African Embassy in Ghana and the second secretary for Trade and Private Sector Development of the royal Netherlands Embassy in Ghana.

Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, the CEO of Rescue Shipping, organisers of the two-day conference in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said a session would also be organised to point out pressing issues and also offer realistic solutions with regards to Trade and Trade Financing both in Ghana and the African continent.

The event, organised by Rescue Shipping, an indigenous Ghanaian registered limited liability freight forwarding company based in Tema would assemble delegates from all sectors of the economy both from Ghana and abroad.

He said the participants would be exposed to trade sector opportunities, alternative finance options and latest trends in trading with Ghana, Africa and the world.

Mr Ackom said the international conference only presents practical and solution-oriented opportunities which were related to Trade, Investment and Funding.

This year, GITFIC would be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Source: GNA