Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu loses mum

Black Stars deputy coach, Maxwell Konadu, has lost the mum, Madam Adwoa Bedjour.

The sad event occurred in Accra on Thursday around 4:00 pm.

According to close family sources, she was not sick but was struggling with some aging characteristics.

Madam Bedjour is believed to be close to her 90th birthday but did not live to celebrate it as it had been planned.

The late Madam Adwoa Bedjour had eleven children with the Black Stars deputy coach being her last born.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.FM