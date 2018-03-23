Commonwealth Games: Wiyaala to perform at Closing Ceremony

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala will perform on the main stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at The Gold Coast in Australia on April 15.

Wiyaala will perform alongside artists such as Queen of Brazilian Dancehall Lei Di Dai, Zimbabwe’s Rap Queen AWA among others.

The multi sports event to be staged in Australia will feature the largest integrated sports program in Commonwealth Games history, comprising 18 events, seven Para-sports which will welcome more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations.

But Wiyaala says she can’t wait to meet Team Ghana at the Games.

“Anybody who will be going Australia should expect a wonderful performance during the closing ceremony and Ghanaians will see their own especially Team Ghana and if possible we will do the ‘jama’ together,” he told Starr Sports.

Team Ghana will be represented by a total of 72 athletes from 12 disciplines at the games from April 4 to 15.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.FM